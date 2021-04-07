wrestling / News
WWE News: Superstars Pay Virtual Visit to Hospital, Lacey Evans Releases Latest Podcast, WWE Now Previews NXT TakeOver
– WWE NXT Superstars Finn Balor and Ember Moon recently paid a visit to Arnold Palmer Hospital. You can check out a video of that visit below:
.@WWENXT Superstars @FinnBalor and @WWEEmberMoon put smiles on faces and took part in a virtual hospital visit with kids at @APHospital hosted by @RyanFoundation pic.twitter.com/iq3s7zHB0R
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) April 7, 2021
– Lacey Evans has released her latest podcast, American Brain & Brawn:
– WWE Now previews this week’s edition of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, which features Io Shirai vs. Raquel Gonzalez and also Finn Balor vs. Karrion Kross. That video is available below:
