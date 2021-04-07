wrestling / News

WWE News: Superstars Pay Virtual Visit to Hospital, Lacey Evans Releases Latest Podcast, WWE Now Previews NXT TakeOver

April 7, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Logo New, Renee Young, COVID, Booker T WWE, WWE Superstar Handbook, COVID, WWE Superstar Handbook DraftKings

– WWE NXT Superstars Finn Balor and Ember Moon recently paid a visit to Arnold Palmer Hospital. You can check out a video of that visit below:

– Lacey Evans has released her latest podcast, American Brain & Brawn:

– WWE Now previews this week’s edition of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, which features Io Shirai vs. Raquel Gonzalez and also Finn Balor vs. Karrion Kross. That video is available below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT, WWE, WWE Now, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading