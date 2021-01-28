WWE News: Superstars React to 2020 Women’s Rumble on WWE Playback, More Battle of the Brands on UUDD, New 2K Battlegrounds Top 10

– WWE released a new WWE Playback featuring Superstars reacting to the 2020 women’s Royal Rumble match. The video features reactions from Bianca Belair, Shotzi Blackheart, Nikki Cross, Charlotte Flair, and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. You can view that video below.

– UpUpDownDown today featured more Battle of the Brands today with Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze:

– WWE showcased the Top 10 2K Battlegrounds Powerhouse Finishing Moves: