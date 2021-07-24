WWE News: Superstars React to Paul Heyman Singing the John Cena Theme, More SmackDown & 205 Live Video Highlights

– During last night’s WWE SmackDown, Paul Heyman has drawn a lot of attention for his promo segment with John Cena that opened the show. During the segment, Heyman started singing the iconic John Cena theme while Cena watched on, looking quite unimpressed. A number of wrestlers and talents have commented on the moment via Twitter, including Damian Priest, Hurricane Helms, and Eva Marie, which you can see below, along with the clip of Heyman the musical notes from Cena’s theme song.

so good! — Damian Priest 🏹 (@ArcherOfInfamy) July 24, 2021

Lmaooooo I like Cena, but this is hilarious. 🤣🤣🤣 @HeymanHustle https://t.co/EOhR4lRBoI — Velvet Sky (@VelVelHoller) July 24, 2021

