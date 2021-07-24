wrestling / News

WWE News: Superstars React to Paul Heyman Singing the John Cena Theme, More SmackDown & 205 Live Video Highlights

July 24, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– During last night’s WWE SmackDown, Paul Heyman has drawn a lot of attention for his promo segment with John Cena that opened the show. During the segment, Heyman started singing the iconic John Cena theme while Cena watched on, looking quite unimpressed. A number of wrestlers and talents have commented on the moment via Twitter, including Damian Priest, Hurricane Helms, and Eva Marie, which you can see below, along with the clip of Heyman the musical notes from Cena’s theme song.

– WWE released some additional video highlights from last night’s SmackDown & 205 Live:








