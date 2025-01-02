wrestling / News
WWE News: Superstars Relive Their Biggest Raw Moments, Playlist Showcases Iconic John Cena Raw Moments,
January 2, 2025 | Posted by
– WWE released a new retrospective video featuring John Cena, Mick Foley, R-Truth, Big E, and more Superstars reviewing some of their biggest moments on Raw:
– WWE Playlist showcased iconic John Cena moments from Raw:
More Trending Stories
- JBL Explains Why He Stopped Doing Commentary For WWE
- Bully Ray Says He Was Shocked To Hear Seth Rollins Call AEW ‘The Competition’ on WWE RAW
- Jake Atlas Explains Why Triple H Telling Him His Sexuality Didn’t Matter in WWE Bothered Him
- Dave Meltzer Backs Up Rumors About Plans For Several WWE Stars at Wrestlemania 41 (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)