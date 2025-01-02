wrestling / News

WWE News: Superstars Relive Their Biggest Raw Moments, Playlist Showcases Iconic John Cena Raw Moments,

January 2, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Shawn Michaels John Cena WWE Raw 2007 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE released a new retrospective video featuring John Cena, Mick Foley, R-Truth, Big E, and more Superstars reviewing some of their biggest moments on Raw:

– WWE Playlist showcased iconic John Cena moments from Raw:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

John Cena, RAW, WWE, WWE Vault, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading