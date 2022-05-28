wrestling / News
WWE News: Superstars Set for MasterChef Junior, Guests for S3 Premiere of The Bump, Hire Heroes USA Partnership
– WWE Superstars, including former WWE Superstar Ember Moon (aka Athena), will be appearing on next week’s episode of MasterChef Junior on FOX. The new episode will air on Thursday, June 2 at 9:00 pm EST. Here’s the official synopsis:
“The four remaining junior chefs pair up with WWE Superstars, who are much more comfortable in the ring. The winning junior receives tickets to a WWE match. In the elimination challenge, the chefs prepare one of Gordon Ramsay’s signature dishes.”
The new episode will feature appearances by The Miz, Natalya, Ember Moon, and Dolph Ziggler.
– The Miz, Maryse, and Alexa Bliss have been announced as guests for next week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump. The Season 3 premiere of the show debuts on Wednesday, June 1 on YouTube and WWE’s social platforms at 1:00 pm EST.
Ahead of the Season 3 premiere of #MizandMrs, @mikethemiz and @MaryseMizanin join us THIS WEDNESDAY! Use hashtag #WWETheBump to get your questions in for the #ItCouple! pic.twitter.com/AR6JLAGm3i
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) May 27, 2022
.@AlexaBliss_WWE joins us in-studio THIS WEDNESDAY! Use hashtag #WWETheBump to get your questions in! pic.twitter.com/EN2k5ZAIN7
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) May 27, 2022
– WWE announced an effort with Hire Heroes USA to help create job opportunities for U.S. military veterans and their spouses:
From service to success, WWE supports Hire Heroes USA and their mission to create job opportunities for U.S. military veterans and their spouses.
With nearly 100 confirmed hires every week, Hire Heroes USA is the premier veterans staffing organization. In honor of Memorial Day, WWE will donate 10 percent of all WWEShop.com proceeds to Hire Heroes USA. Show your support at WWEShop.com. Learn more about Hire Heroes USA.
More Trending Stories
- Stephanie McMahon Reportedly Not Expected Back In WWE Any Time Soon
- More Details On Decision To Change Venues For WWE Money in the Bank
- Note On Why WWE Pulled Sasha Banks and Naomi Merchandise Following Suspension, They Are Reportedly Not Being Paid
- Jake Paul’s Boxing Promotion Reportedly Seeking Ex-WWE Star For Fight