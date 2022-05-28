WWE News: Superstars Set for MasterChef Junior, Guests for S3 Premiere of The Bump, Hire Heroes USA Partnership

– WWE Superstars, including former WWE Superstar Ember Moon (aka Athena), will be appearing on next week’s episode of MasterChef Junior on FOX. The new episode will air on Thursday, June 2 at 9:00 pm EST. Here’s the official synopsis:

“The four remaining junior chefs pair up with WWE Superstars, who are much more comfortable in the ring. The winning junior receives tickets to a WWE match. In the elimination challenge, the chefs prepare one of Gordon Ramsay’s signature dishes.”

The new episode will feature appearances by The Miz, Natalya, Ember Moon, and Dolph Ziggler.

– The Miz, Maryse, and Alexa Bliss have been announced as guests for next week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump. The Season 3 premiere of the show debuts on Wednesday, June 1 on YouTube and WWE’s social platforms at 1:00 pm EST.

Ahead of the Season 3 premiere of #MizandMrs, @mikethemiz and @MaryseMizanin join us THIS WEDNESDAY! Use hashtag #WWETheBump to get your questions in for the #ItCouple! pic.twitter.com/AR6JLAGm3i — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) May 27, 2022

.@AlexaBliss_WWE joins us in-studio THIS WEDNESDAY! Use hashtag #WWETheBump to get your questions in! pic.twitter.com/EN2k5ZAIN7 — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) May 27, 2022

– WWE announced an effort with Hire Heroes USA to help create job opportunities for U.S. military veterans and their spouses: