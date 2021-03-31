wrestling / News
WWE News: Superstars Set for WrestleMania Virtual Meet & Greets, Anniversary for DaParty on UUDD, Titus O’Neil on the Importance of Family
– WWE has announced that The Miz, The Bella Twins, Rey Mysterio, and Dominik Mysterio will be taking part in WrestleMania 37 Virtual Meet & Greets. Tickets for the sessions are now available HERE.
🚨 JUST ANNOUNCED! 🚨 @mikethemiz, @BellaTwins, @reymysterio & @DomMysterio35 are coming to #WrestleMania Virtual Meet & Greets!
Tickets available TODAY at 12pm ET ➡️ https://t.co/CkbTo1vrxg
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) March 31, 2021
– UpUpUpDownDown celebrates a one-year anniversary for DaParty (Adam Cole, Xavier Woods, Tyler Breeze, and Cesaro):
– WrestleMania 37 host and WWE Hall of Fame Warrior Award recipient Titus O’Neil shared his story on the importance of family in a new DQ Story:
