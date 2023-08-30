wrestling / News
WWE News: Superstars Share Memories of Bray Wyatt, John Cena Hypes Superstar Spectacle in India,
August 30, 2023 | Posted by
– WWE released a video featuring Bayley, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and more speaking about the impact Bray Wyatt had on their lives and WWE. You can view that video below:
– John Cena hyped up his upcoming appearance at WWE Superstar Spectacle in India. The event will be held in Hyderabad on September 8. Cena tweeted the following:
Get ready for a fun “ride,” @WWEIndia! @WWE is coming next week! https://t.co/b0CBfFpq7E
— John Cena (@JohnCena) August 30, 2023
