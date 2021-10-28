wrestling / News
WWE News: Tony D’Angelo Set for Next Week’s The Bump, Superstars Speaking to Boys & Girls Club for Bullying Prevention Month, Five #Short Facts With Happy Corbin
– WWE NXT Superstar Tony D’Angelo has been announced as a guest for next week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump:
NEXT WEEK on #WWETheBump@TonyDangeloWWE! pic.twitter.com/SV8dSHsmtD
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) October 27, 2021
– WWE partnered with the Boys & Girls Club for Bullying Prevention month, and WWE Superstars visited kids to talk encourage young people to treat each other with respect. You can see a video on the initiative below:
@WWE is proud to partner with @BGCA_Clubs during #BullyingPreventionMonth, creating positive methods of social interaction and encouraging young people to treat each other with respect through education and grassroots initiatives. pic.twitter.com/HMcHdFcr5p
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) October 28, 2021
– Happy Corbin shared 5 #Short Facts about himself:
More Trending Stories
- NJPW Reportedly Blocked Will Ospreay From Working With MLW On Mexico Tour
- Kurt Angle On Nixed Plans For Him To Drop TNA Title To Bobby Roode At Bound For Glory 2011, Hulk Hogan’s Involvement
- Bruce Prichard On Demolition Being Compared To The Road Warriors, How Brother Love Gimmick Came About
- Bruce Prichard On Steve Austin Walking Out Of WWE In 2002, Austin Not Wanting To Work With Jeff Jarrett In WWE