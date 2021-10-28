wrestling / News

WWE News: Tony D’Angelo Set for Next Week’s The Bump, Superstars Speaking to Boys & Girls Club for Bullying Prevention Month, Five #Short Facts With Happy Corbin

October 28, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE The Bump Tony D'Angelo

– WWE NXT Superstar Tony D’Angelo has been announced as a guest for next week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump:

– WWE partnered with the Boys & Girls Club for Bullying Prevention month, and WWE Superstars visited kids to talk encourage young people to treat each other with respect. You can see a video on the initiative below:

– Happy Corbin shared 5 #Short Facts about himself:

