WWE News: Superstars Tweet on Empty Arena Experience, Naomi Gets Emotional in Day Of Clip

March 14, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Cesaro tweeted some comments on last night’s Smackdown, which was shown at the WWE Performance Center, without a live audience. Cesaro wrote, “Empty arena, full house, for the love of wrestling.” Aiden English and Ariya Daivari also weighed on last night’s 205 Live, which was broadcast in the PC as well following Smackdown. You can check out their tweets below.

– WWE released a behind-the-scenes clip from the Day Of Super ShowDown special. The video shows Naomi preparing for her title match against Bayley at the event. This match marked the first WWE women’s title match in Saudi Arabia. You can check out that video below.

