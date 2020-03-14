WWE News: Superstars Tweet on Empty Arena Experience, Naomi Gets Emotional in Day Of Clip

– Cesaro tweeted some comments on last night’s Smackdown, which was shown at the WWE Performance Center, without a live audience. Cesaro wrote, “Empty arena, full house, for the love of wrestling.” Aiden English and Ariya Daivari also weighed on last night’s 205 Live, which was broadcast in the PC as well following Smackdown. You can check out their tweets below.

Empty arena, full house, for the love of wrestling pic.twitter.com/vF4QAkqiqM — Cesaro (@WWECesaro) March 14, 2020

Last night I returned to @WWEPC but under much different circumstances. While doing everything we could to stay safe we were able to hopefully bring a shred of joy in uncertain times. I feel honored to be a small part of it. Let’s continue turn on a light in a world gone dark. pic.twitter.com/0A8R2ribos — CommentaryKingWWE (@WWEDramaKing) March 14, 2020

A cool feeling to be a part of @WWE history pic.twitter.com/qB7R110bDf — Ariya Daivari (@AriyaDaivariWWE) March 14, 2020

– WWE released a behind-the-scenes clip from the Day Of Super ShowDown special. The video shows Naomi preparing for her title match against Bayley at the event. This match marked the first WWE women’s title match in Saudi Arabia. You can check out that video below.