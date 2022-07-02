wrestling / News

WWE News: Superstars Visit Boys & Girls Club Ahead of MITB, Bret Hart Turns 65

July 2, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Bret Hart WWF Prime Time Wrestling 10-16-1989 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Superstars visited the Boys & Girls Club in Las Vegas ahead of today’s WWE Money in the Bank 2022 event and played some hoops with the kids. You can check out some photos of them at the community event below:

– Hall of Famer Bret Hart celebrates his birthday today, turning 65 years old. WWE wished him a happy birthday, which you can see below:

