wrestling / News
WWE News: Superstars Visit Boys & Girls Club Ahead of MITB, Bret Hart Turns 65
July 2, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE Superstars visited the Boys & Girls Club in Las Vegas ahead of today’s WWE Money in the Bank 2022 event and played some hoops with the kids. You can check out some photos of them at the community event below:
Some of your favorite WWE Superstars made a stop at @BGCA_Clubs in #LasVegas before #MITB. pic.twitter.com/zaDkyieJOs
— WWE (@WWE) July 2, 2022
– Hall of Famer Bret Hart celebrates his birthday today, turning 65 years old. WWE wished him a happy birthday, which you can see below:
Happy birthday to the best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever will be, @BretHart! pic.twitter.com/SgoaGFCpOM
— WWE (@WWE) July 2, 2022