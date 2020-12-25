wrestling / News
WWE News: Superstars Wish Fans a Merry Christmas, Playlist Showcases Superstars as Santa, The Hurt Business Has the Network Pick of the Week
December 25, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE AL AN released a video of Superstars wishing fans a Merry Christmas:
– WWE Playlist showcased Superstars dressing as Santa Claus:
– New Raw Tag Team champions Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander had the WWE Network Pick of the Week:
