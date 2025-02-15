– Fanatics Events announced that Trish Stratus, Tiffany Stratton, Liv Mogan, LA Knight, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, The Undertaker, and Rhea Ripley will be appearing at WWE World at WrestleMania Weekend.

– WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker is scheduled for a meet and greet event at Cricket Wireless in Charlotte, North Carolina on Monday, February 17.

– WWE SmackDown Superstar and former World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest will be visiting the Rouses Market in Louisiana on Friday, February 21 for a signing.