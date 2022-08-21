wrestling / News

WWE News: Survivor Series Gets A New Logo, Kofi Kingston Comments On Viking Funeral, Sami Zayn Thanks Montreal

August 20, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Survivor Series Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Survivor Series has a new logo, which you can see above. The color scheme highlights the annual battle between RAW and Smackdown.

– Kofi Kingston commented on the Viking funeral held for the New Day by the Viking Raiders on last night’s Smackdown.

– Sami Zayn thanked Montreal for showing their love for him during last night’s episode.

He wrote: “STILL BUZZING FROM LAST NIGHT! This ovation from the Montreal crowd totally floored me. There’s no place like home. Thank you. I love you.

