WWE News: Survivor Series Gets A New Logo, Kofi Kingston Comments On Viking Funeral, Sami Zayn Thanks Montreal
– WWE Survivor Series has a new logo, which you can see above. The color scheme highlights the annual battle between RAW and Smackdown.
– Kofi Kingston commented on the Viking funeral held for the New Day by the Viking Raiders on last night’s Smackdown.
What’s this? A Viking Funeral? For us?! You could never…y’all need to curb your enthusiasm…
pic.twitter.com/kSSU6ErdsU
— Kendo Kingston (@TrueKofi) August 20, 2022
– Sami Zayn thanked Montreal for showing their love for him during last night’s episode.
He wrote: “STILL BUZZING FROM LAST NIGHT! This ovation from the Montreal crowd totally floored me. There’s no place like home. Thank you. I love you.”
STILL BUZZING FROM LAST NIGHT!
pic.twitter.com/AmezcnN5yl
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) August 20, 2022