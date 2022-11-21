wrestling / News
WWE News: Historic Survivor Series Moments on WWE Playlist, Baron Corbin’s Entrance Theme, More
November 21, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE’s YouTube channel featured a video compilation of historic moments from Survivor Series, described as:
Watch the most surprising moments in Survivor Series history, featuring Roman Reigns, The Rock, and more WWE Superstars, presented by Cricket Wireless.
– WWEMusic posted a clip with Baron Corbin’s Get Ready Ready entrance theme which you can see below:
– UpUpDownDown posted the next entry in their WWE 2K22 MyRISE playthrough, described as:
After rejecting an offer to join the “power trio” with Bobby Lashley and Dana Brooke, Zero finds himself in the crosshairs of the couple’s wrath. Can he handle the power couple with a little help from his friend, Shayna Baszler?
