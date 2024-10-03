wrestling / News
WWE News: Survivor Series Superstar Brunch, Top 25 Moments of September 2024
– WWE is holding a Survivor Series Superstar Brunch on Saturday, November 30 from 9:30 am to 11:00 am PST. It includes the following:
Survivor Series Superstar Brunch
Saturday, November 30th @ 9:30 AM – 11:00 AM PT
Your Survivor Series Superstar Brunch Experience Includes:
Interactions with WWE Superstar Appearances
Meet & greet with some of your favorite WWE Superstars as they stop by your table during brunch!
Premium Brunch Buffet and All-Inclusive Beverages
Enjoy all of your favorite brunch items to kickstart the Survivor Series weekend. Stop by the bar to enjoy a WWE themed specialty cocktail or soda!
Event Exclusive Souvenir
Take home an exclusive souvenir from the Superstar Brunch as you gear up for Survivor Series.
– WWE showcased the Top 25 Moments of September 2024:
WWE Playlist showcased the Road to Bad Blood for Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns vs. The Bloodline: