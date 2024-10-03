– WWE is holding a Survivor Series Superstar Brunch on Saturday, November 30 from 9:30 am to 11:00 am PST. It includes the following:

Survivor Series Superstar Brunch

Saturday, November 30th @ 9:30 AM – 11:00 AM PT

Your Survivor Series Superstar Brunch Experience Includes:

Interactions with WWE Superstar Appearances

Meet & greet with some of your favorite WWE Superstars as they stop by your table during brunch!

Premium Brunch Buffet and All-Inclusive Beverages

Enjoy all of your favorite brunch items to kickstart the Survivor Series weekend. Stop by the bar to enjoy a WWE themed specialty cocktail or soda!

Event Exclusive Souvenir

Take home an exclusive souvenir from the Superstar Brunch as you gear up for Survivor Series.