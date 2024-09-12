wrestling / News
WWE News: Survivor Series Ticket Pre-Sale Code Available, The Terror Twins’ Best Moments on Playlist
September 12, 2024 | Posted by
– The online ticket pre-sale has begun for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024. The ticket pre-sale code for the event is SURVIVOR (via PWInsider). The ticket pre-sale is ongoing now at Ticketmaster.com.
WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 is scheduled for Saturday, November 30 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.
– WWE Playlist showcased the most badass moments for Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest:
More Trending Stories
- AJ Lee Explains Why She Doesn’t Know What’s Going On In CM Punk & Drew McIntyre Story
- AEW Reportedly Holding Talks With MVP, Bobby Lashley, & Shelton Benjamin
- Backstage Notes on The Bloodline & Alex Hammerstone’s Surprise Appearances on WWE NXT
- Booker T Thinks AEW Is Trying To Change The Way Fans Watch Wrestling