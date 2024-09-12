– The online ticket pre-sale has begun for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024. The ticket pre-sale code for the event is SURVIVOR (via PWInsider). The ticket pre-sale is ongoing now at Ticketmaster.com.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 is scheduled for Saturday, November 30 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.

– WWE Playlist showcased the most badass moments for Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest: