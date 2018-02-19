wrestling / News
WWE News: Survivor Series Ticket On-Sale Date Announced, The Bar Taunt Titus Worldwide
– WWE has announced the on-sale date for Survivor Series 2018 tickets. The company issued a press release on Monday announcing that tickets for the show will be available starting on March 16th at 1 PM ET/10 AM PT. The show takes place on November 18th from STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.
Ticket prices, per the announcement, will run from $25 to $500 and all fans who purchase a $450 or $500 ticket will take home a commemorative Survivor Series chair.
– The Bar took to Twitter to mock Titus Worldwide on Monday. Cesaro took a shot at Titus O’Neil and Apollo after they commented on a WWE Instagram video calling for Raw Tag Team Title shots:
Who comments on an Instagram post to campaign for a tag team title match? What are you guys, 14? #ManUp #TitusWorldwide #RAW pic.twitter.com/gUX744vFeo
— Cesaro (@WWECesaro) February 19, 2018
This made me giggle. Kids! 🙄 https://t.co/pe4fjTtl2B
— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) February 19, 2018