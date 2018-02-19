WWE News: Survivor Series Ticket On-Sale Date Announced, The Bar Taunt Titus Worldwide

– WWE has announced the on-sale date for Survivor Series 2018 tickets. The company issued a press release on Monday announcing that tickets for the show will be available starting on March 16th at 1 PM ET/10 AM PT. The show takes place on November 18th from STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.

Ticket prices, per the announcement, will run from $25 to $500 and all fans who purchase a $450 or $500 ticket will take home a commemorative Survivor Series chair.

– The Bar took to Twitter to mock Titus Worldwide on Monday. Cesaro took a shot at Titus O’Neil and Apollo after they commented on a WWE Instagram video calling for Raw Tag Team Title shots: