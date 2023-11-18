wrestling / News

WWE News: Survivor Series Superstore Opening Next Week, Survivor Series Match Marathon, SmackDown Video Highlights

November 18, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Survivor Series Superstore Image Credit: WWE

– WWE announced the details for the Survivor Series Superstore that will be opening next weekend for Survivor Series:

Grab the hottest WWE gear at the Survivor Series Superstore in Rosemont, IL!

Shop the largest collection of Survivor Series: WarGames merchandise at the official Survivor Series Superstore in Rosemont, IL! Located at 5490 Park Pl, Rosemont, IL 60018, members of the WWE Universe will have a chance to shop exclusive WWE Survivor Series merchandise, including Replica Championship Titles, WWE Superstar apparel, collectibles, mini-titles and so much more!

Survivor Series Superstore will also feature free Meet & Greets with your favorite WWE Superstars. Full Superstar meet & greet schedule is below.

The Survivor Series Superstore is a Fanatics experience that will be free and open to the public.

Survivor Series Superstore location

5490 Park Pl, Rosemont, IL 60018
Chicago Harley-Davidson Store

Superstore Hours

Friday, Nov. 24 1:00 p.m.

Pretty Deadly
Kit Wilson & Elton Prince

Saturday, Nov. 25 1:00 p.m.
Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde

Sunday, Nov. 26 12:00 p.m.
JD McDonagh

– WWE is streaming classic Survivor Series matches in a livestream marathon today:

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s SmackDown:












