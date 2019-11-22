WWE News: Survivor Series Watch Along, Community Work

– WWE announced the following details for the Survivor Series Watch Along.

WWE Watch Along will stream live during Survivor Series on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook

Don’t miss WWE Watch Along this Sunday as Cathy Kelley, NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush, Samoa Joe, Zack Ryder, Curt Hawkins, Lucha House Party, Breezango and The Street Profits watch Survivor Series, streaming live during the pay-per-view on WWE’s YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

WWE Watch Along will also feature the cast of WWE’s The Bump, including Kayla Braxton, McKenzie Mitchell, Evan T. Mack, Dan Vollmayer, Matt Camp and Ryan Pappolla.

Also joining the party will be Tim Kitzrow (the voice of NBA Jam – @Tim_Kitzrow), Chicago Cubs Left Fielder Kyle Schwarber (@kschwarb12, @cubs) and a revolving door of Superstars and celebrities while they watch Survivor Series as it streams live on WWE Network.

You won’t want to miss WWE Watch Along, so tune in to Survivor Series, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network, and watch along with the Superstars and celebrities on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.