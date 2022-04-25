wrestling / News
WWE News: Synopsis For This Week’s Episode of Young Rock, WWE Playlist Looks at Championship Reveals, New Merchandise in WWE Shop
April 25, 2022
– Tomorrow’s episode of Young Rock on NBC features the following:
“Ata and Rocky’s marriage hits a rough patch. When teenage Dwayne questions his dad’s decision making, Ata tells him the story of how she and Rocky met. In 2032, candidate Johnson decides to face his challenger head on.”
– WWE has posted a new edition of Playlist, looking at Championship reveals.
– WWE Shop has a new championship titles barstool available, as well as a Randy Orton “Legend Killer” retro T-shirt.
