wrestling / News

WWE News: Synopsis For This Week’s Episode of Young Rock, WWE Playlist Looks at Championship Reveals, New Merchandise in WWE Shop

April 25, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Young Rock - Season 2 Image Credit: Hiram Garcia/NBC

– Tomorrow’s episode of Young Rock on NBC features the following:

Ata and Rocky’s marriage hits a rough patch. When teenage Dwayne questions his dad’s decision making, Ata tells him the story of how she and Rocky met. In 2032, candidate Johnson decides to face his challenger head on.

– WWE has posted a new edition of Playlist, looking at Championship reveals.

– WWE Shop has a new championship titles barstool available, as well as a Randy Orton “Legend Killer” retro T-shirt.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Playlist, WWE Shop, Young Rock, Joseph Lee

Spotlight

More Stories

loading