WWE News: Synopsis For This Week’s Straight Up Steve Austin, Schedule For Future Episodes, Miz & Mrs. Bonus Clip

– Steve Austin will be spending time with Baker Mayfield in this week’s Straight Up Steve Austin. USA Network has released the synopsis for the episode, which reads as follows:

Steve travels to Cleveland to spend a most memorable day with the Browns’ quarterback, Baker Mayfield.

– The next episodes of the USA Network series after this week will be as follows, per PWInsider

* September 2nd: Becky Lynch

* September 9th: Dale Earnhardt Jr.

* September 16th: Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias

* September 23rd: Trace Adkins

