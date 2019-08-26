wrestling / News
WWE News: Synopsis For This Week’s Straight Up Steve Austin, Schedule For Future Episodes, Miz & Mrs. Bonus Clip
August 25, 2019
– Steve Austin will be spending time with Baker Mayfield in this week’s Straight Up Steve Austin. USA Network has released the synopsis for the episode, which reads as follows:
Steve travels to Cleveland to spend a most memorable day with the Browns’ quarterback, Baker Mayfield.
– The next episodes of the USA Network series after this week will be as follows, per PWInsider
* September 2nd: Becky Lynch
* September 9th: Dale Earnhardt Jr.
* September 16th: Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias
* September 23rd: Trace Adkins
– WWE posted the following bonus clip from last week’s Miz & Mrs.:
