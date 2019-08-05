WWE News: Synopsis For This Week’s WWE Untold, Five Things to Know Before Raw

– The synopsis for the new episode of WWE Untold has been revealed ahead of its premiere this Friday. The episode centers on Team Hell No and is described as follows:

“Team Hell No is on fire: Join former WWE Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan and Kane as they relive their journey as Team Hell No. Learn the stories behind the team, and discover never-before-told facts about their anger management therapy skits, their feelings about the team name and more.”

– The latest WWE Now is online, with Cathy Kelley looking at five things you should know before tonight’s Raw: