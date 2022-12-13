wrestling / News
WWE News: Synopsis for Tonight’s Vince McMahon Documentary on VICE TV, Raw Video Highlights
December 13, 2022 | Posted by
– As noted, VICE TV will debut The 9 Lives of Vince McMahon documentary tonight at 9:00 pm EST. Here’s the synopsis for tonight’s program on the now-retired WWE Chairman and CEO:
“Despite lawsuits, allegations, scandal and controversy, Vince McMahon has dominated the world of wrestling for over 40 years, turning it into a multibillion-dollar global empire.”
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s Raw:
