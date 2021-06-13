WWE News: Synopsis for Two-Hour Season Finale of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures, ECW Hardcore TV on Peacock, Top 10 SmackDown Moments

– Next week’s episode of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures on A&E will be the season finale. It will be a special two-hour episode, with an appearance by WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Here’s the synopsis:

“The “Nature Boy” Ric Flair leads the quest in search of the most esteemed holy grail item in WWE history: the Butterfly Robe from Ric’s WWE debut at the 1992 Royal Rumble; the search leaves no stone unturned as Ric retraces his path to stardom. With Darius Rucker, Bad Bunny, and his daughter/WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair. Will the team unearth and reclaim the elusive robe, or is this artifact forever lost in History?”

The season finale of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures debuts on Sunday, June 20 on A&E.

– PWInsider reports that Peacock has added ECW Hardcore TV from 1997 to the WWE content library on the service.

– WWE has released the latest Top 10 SmackDown moments: