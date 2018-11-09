wrestling / News
WWE News: Synopsis For Next Week’s NXT UK, Carmella and R-Truth Hype Dance Break Challenge, WWE Now on Triple H’s Surgery
– WWE has released the synopses for next week’s episodes of NXT UK, which tease the reveal of the NXT UK Women’s Championship. You can see the synopses below:
3 PM: “A brand-new championship is unveiled to the world. Wolfgang looks to assert his dominance in the main event. Tyler Bate faces Ashton Smith.”
4 PM: “The tournament to crown the NXT UK Women’s Champion begins with two exciting bouts. A brawl breaks out when Trent Seven faces Zack Gibson.”
– Here’s a new WWE Now video, with Cathy Kelley looking at the reactions to Triple H undergoing surgery:
– Carmella and R-Truth posted to Twitter calling on fans to do the #DanceBreakChallenge:
Show us your best Dance Break! Get creative…… let's see what ya got @WWEUniverse!! Here's a link to the music if you wanna incorporate it:
