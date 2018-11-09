WWE News: Synopsis For Next Week’s NXT UK, Carmella and R-Truth Hype Dance Break Challenge, WWE Now on Triple H’s Surgery

– WWE has released the synopses for next week’s episodes of NXT UK, which tease the reveal of the NXT UK Women’s Championship. You can see the synopses below:

3 PM: “A brand-new championship is unveiled to the world. Wolfgang looks to assert his dominance in the main event. Tyler Bate faces Ashton Smith.”

4 PM: “The tournament to crown the NXT UK Women’s Champion begins with two exciting bouts. A brawl breaks out when Trent Seven faces Zack Gibson.”

– Here’s a new WWE Now video, with Cathy Kelley looking at the reactions to Triple H undergoing surgery:

– Carmella and R-Truth posted to Twitter calling on fans to do the #DanceBreakChallenge:

.@RonKillings & @CarmellaWWE have issued a challenge to YOU!! Tweet out your best 7 second dance break videos by using the hashtag #DanceBreakChallenge!! Let’s find out who the BEST really is! pic.twitter.com/TXICf9Qp48 — WWE (@WWE) November 7, 2018