WWE News: Synopsis For Next Week’s WWE Photo Shoot, Day 5 and 6 of BellaBody Workout Challenge Videos
March 23, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE has released the synopsis for next week’s episode of WWE Photo Shoot. The episode focuses on Kofi Kingston and is described as follows:
“It’s been a wild ride throughout Kofi Kingston’s WWE career, as captured in these snapshots from the good, the bad, and the booty!”
– The Bellas have released the day five and six videos for their BellaBody workout challenge: