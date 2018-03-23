 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Synopsis For Next Week’s WWE Photo Shoot, Day 5 and 6 of BellaBody Workout Challenge Videos

March 23, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kofi Kingston - WWE Superstars

– WWE has released the synopsis for next week’s episode of WWE Photo Shoot. The episode focuses on Kofi Kingston and is described as follows:

“It’s been a wild ride throughout Kofi Kingston’s WWE career, as captured in these snapshots from the good, the bad, and the booty!”

– The Bellas have released the day five and six videos for their BellaBody workout challenge:

article topics :

Kofi Kingston, The Bella Twins, WWE Photo Shoot, Jeremy Thomas

