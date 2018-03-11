 

WWE News: Synopsis For This Week’s Photo Shoot, Rhyno Celebrates 23 Years in Wrestling, New Ultimate Warrior Shirt

March 11, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jim Cornette

– WWE has released the synopsis for this week’s episode of WWE Photo Shoot, which features Jim Cornette. The episode airs after Raw and is described as follows:

“Always outspoken as a manager in the ring or as a creative voice behind-the-scenes, Jim Cornette pulls no punches on WWE Photo Shoot!”

– WWE posted to Twitter noting that Rhyno was celebrating his twenty-third year as a wrestler. You can see video of the WWE star commenting on his career and the changes to the industry during that time:

– WWE has released a new T-Shirt for the Ultimate Warrior, as you can see below:

