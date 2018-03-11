WWE News: Synopsis For This Week’s Photo Shoot, Rhyno Celebrates 23 Years in Wrestling, New Ultimate Warrior Shirt

– WWE has released the synopsis for this week’s episode of WWE Photo Shoot, which features Jim Cornette. The episode airs after Raw and is described as follows:

“Always outspoken as a manager in the ring or as a creative voice behind-the-scenes, Jim Cornette pulls no punches on WWE Photo Shoot!”

– WWE posted to Twitter noting that Rhyno was celebrating his twenty-third year as a wrestler. You can see video of the WWE star commenting on his career and the changes to the industry during that time:

ON THIS DAY 23 YEARS AGO: @Rhyno313 had his first match. 23 years later and the veteran is still going strong! Alongside @HeathSlaterOMRB, #Rhyno picked up a victory on his special anniversary! pic.twitter.com/4s2GBbVTT7 — WWE (@WWE) March 11, 2018

– WWE has released a new T-Shirt for the Ultimate Warrior, as you can see below: