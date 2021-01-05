WWE News: T-Bar Asks for Support for Retribution to Destroy Goldberg, Riddle Responds, Preview Video for New Year’s Evil

– Retribution member T-Bar was at it again on Twitter last night. After WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg appeared on Raw and challenged Drew McIntyre to a title match at Royal Rumble, T-Bar asked for support on Twitter if fans want to see Retribution “destroy Goldberg.” Of course, Raw Superstar Matt Riddle shared his support for the social media campaign.

Riddle responded to T-Bar, “I support this message.” You can view that exchange below.

I support this message — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) January 5, 2021

– WWE released a new preview video for tomorrow night’s New Year’s Evil edition of NXT: