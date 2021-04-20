WWE News: T-Bar & Mace Declare That It’s Their Time, More Raw Video Highlights, Raw Real Fast

– On last night’s episode of WWE Raw, former Retribution members T-Bar and Mace picked up a win over Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman via disqualification. They won the match by DQ after they were de-masked and assaulted by McIntyre and Strowman during the match. Following the win, they had a backstage interview, where they once again appeared completely maskless.

T-Bar commented on the DQ victory, “What’s it do for us? That does everything for us. The people want to know who we are, what we’re about, where we’re going, what we’re gonna do… perfect example, what do you think?”

Meanwhile, Mace added on the DQ win: “What does it do for us? We did that. We did that, and as far as I’m concerned, Drew McIntyre, you did me a favor by slapping me across the face with that mask. You revealed to the world exactly what we are: Two titans. Two titans that will tower over this entire division, over this entire universe. We did that.”

The former Dominik Dijakovic then stated, “It’s time.” Mace then ended the promo by saying, “Our time.” You can view that clip below.

