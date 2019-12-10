WWE News: Table For 3 Sneak Peek, The Rock Spreads Christmas Spirit, Ronda Rousey Total Divas Previews

– A new sneak peek for Table For 3 features Sting and AJ Styles discussing the six-sided ring from TNA. You can see the clip below from the episode, which is an Impact Reunion featuring Sting, Styles, and Jeff Jarrett. The episode airs tonight after Raw on the WWE Network.

– The Rock posted to Twitter noting that he was spreading some Christmas cheer with a video featuring the Jumanji: The Next Level cast that was posted to Mewe:

Dwanta Claus and his VERY ENTHUSIASTIC crew of Christmas Angels spreading joy and love this holiday season. #JumanjiBells 🎤 🎸 🎅🏾

A special mahalo to our @Hulu partners for joining in on the Christmas spirit 😇https://t.co/SJUev7qah5 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 5, 2019

– Two new Total Divas previews are online, with Ronda Rousey getting surgery on her broken hand: