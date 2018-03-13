WWE News: Tag Match Announced For Tonight’s Smackdown, Top 10 Raw Moments

– WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of Smackdown. Big E. and Jimmy Uso will team up to face The Bludgeon Brothers for the episode after the Brothers destroyed both The Usos and New Day at Fastlane. In the video below, Cathy Kelley says that the team-up is due to the fact that Big E. and Jimmy Uso are the only members of The New Day or The Usos who are medically cleared to compete.

The match joins Shane McMahon’s WrestleMania 34 announcement and Asuka’s Smackdown debut as announced segments for the show.

– WWE posted the following video, looking at the top ten moments from last night’s Raw: