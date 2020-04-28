wrestling / News
WWE News: Tag Team Rematch Set for Next Week’s Raw, More Raw Video Highlights for 4.27.20
April 28, 2020 | Posted by
– During last night’s WWE Raw, Cedric Alexander defeated the team of Shane Thorne and Brendan Vink. After the match, the team’s manager, MVP, challenged Ricochet and Alexander to a rematch on Raw last week. Following Raw, Alexander and Ricochet accepted the challenge in a backstage promo, which you can see below. So it looks like the rematch is on for next week.
He's got a keen eye for talent, that @The305MVP … and he wants to see @ShaneThorneWWE & @Sixftfiiiiive get another crack at the team of @KingRicochet & @CedricAlexander! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/vNYWK6OJnM
— WWE (@WWE) April 28, 2020
– WWE released some additional video highlights for last night’s episode of Raw. You can check those out below.
More Trending Stories
- Tammy ‘Sunny’ Sytch Goes On Twitter Rant Over Rumors That She Pawned Her WWE Hall of Fame Ring
- Details On How Talent Is Paid In WWE, WWE Keeping Payroll Spending Low
- 2K Issues Statement On Future of WWE Games, Announces WWE 2K Battlegrounds, Reveals Trailer
- Arn Anderson On Why Dolph Ziggler’s Never Been a Top Guy, Being Too Outspoken, Says Ziggler Will Walk Away One Day