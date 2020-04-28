wrestling / News

WWE News: Tag Team Rematch Set for Next Week’s Raw, More Raw Video Highlights for 4.27.20

April 28, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw Ricochet and Cedric Alexander

– During last night’s WWE Raw, Cedric Alexander defeated the team of Shane Thorne and Brendan Vink. After the match, the team’s manager, MVP, challenged Ricochet and Alexander to a rematch on Raw last week. Following Raw, Alexander and Ricochet accepted the challenge in a backstage promo, which you can see below. So it looks like the rematch is on for next week.

– WWE released some additional video highlights for last night’s episode of Raw. You can check those out below.








