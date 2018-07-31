wrestling / News
WWE News: Tag Team Finals Set For Next Week’s Smackdown, Titus O’Neil Wins Dark Match
July 31, 2018 | Posted by
– The Tag Team Tournament Finals are set for next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. THe Bar will face The New Day on next week’s episode, with the winners going on to Summerslam to face the Bludgeon Brothers for the championships. A clip from the Bar’s win over the Usos is below:
It's all about the opportunity to meet #TheNewDay NEXT WEEK to see which team is going to #SummerSlam: USOS or BAR?!#SDLive @WWEUsos @WWECesaro @WWESheamus pic.twitter.com/dRdd1qEdfk
— WWE (@WWE) August 1, 2018
NEXT WEEK. #SDLive #TheBar #TheNewDay pic.twitter.com/DEuCILS7yi
— WWE (@WWE) August 1, 2018
– Wrestling Inc reports that Titus O’Neil beat Mike Kanellis in the dark match before this week’s Smackdown taping.