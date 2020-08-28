wrestling / News

WWE News: Tag Team Match Added To WWE Payback, Lineup For This Week’s Main Event, Big E and Kofi Take On The Beastmaster Challenge

August 28, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Payback Rey Mysterio Dominik Seth Rollins Murphy

– WWE has announced a tag team match for Payback on Sunday, with Dominik and Rey Mysterio teaming up again to battle Seth Rollins and Murphy. The match on RAW was thrown out after Retribution invaded the ring and attacked the Mysterios. Here’s the updated Payback card:

* WWE Universal Championship: ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Bayley & Sasha Banks (c) vs. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler
* WWE United States Championship: Apollo Crews (c) vs. Bobby Lashley
* Keith Lee vs. Randy Orton
* Dominik & Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins & Murphy

– This week’s Main Event is now on Hulu with the following matches:

* Mustafa Ali vs. Arturo Ruas
* Ricochet vs. Humberto Carrillo

– Big E and Kofi Kingston took part in the Beastmaster Challenge, taking on a tank.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Main Event, New Day, Payback, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading