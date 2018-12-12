wrestling / News
WWE News: Tag Team Match Announced For Next Week’s NXT, Mia Yim On Earning Spot in #1 Contender’s Match
December 12, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE has announced a tag team match for next week’s episode of NXT. Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke will make their NXT TV debuts against Dakota Kai and Io Shirai on the show.
The episode airs Wednesday on the WWE Network.
.@MarinaShafir & @jessamynduke will make their in-ring debuts next week! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/etFUFEKaXh
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 13, 2018
– The company also posted the following video of Mia Yim sending a message to Shayna Baszler after earning a spot in the #1 Contender’s Fatal Four-Way match to take place in two weeks:
EXCLUSIVE: @MiaYim is one step closer to the #WWENXT #WomensTitle… and she's got a message for #ShaynaTwoTime @QoSBaszler! pic.twitter.com/uPhbnlaqdN
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 13, 2018