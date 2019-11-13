WWE News: Tag Title Match Set For This Week’s Episode of Smackdown, Today’s Episode of The Bump, Asuka Eats Insects

– During today’s episode of WWE’s The Bump, it was announced that The New Day will defend the Smackdown tag team titles against The Revival on Friday’s episode of Smackdown. The New Day won the belts from the ‘Top Guys’ during last week’s episode.

– You can also watch that episode of the Bump, featuring the Big Show, below.

– Asuka has released a new video to her Youtube channel in which she eats insects.