wrestling / News
WWE News: Tag Title Match Set For This Week’s Episode of Smackdown, Today’s Episode of The Bump, Asuka Eats Insects
November 13, 2019 | Posted by
– During today’s episode of WWE’s The Bump, it was announced that The New Day will defend the Smackdown tag team titles against The Revival on Friday’s episode of Smackdown. The New Day won the belts from the ‘Top Guys’ during last week’s episode.
Time for some 🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨
This Friday on #SmackDown, we'll witness a rematch for the tag team gold between #TheNewDay and #TheRevival, LIVE on @WWEonFOX!@DashWilderWWE @ScottDawsonWWE @TrueKofi @WWEBigE pic.twitter.com/Ja0CkRjuRv
— WWETheBump (@WWETheBump) November 13, 2019
– You can also watch that episode of the Bump, featuring the Big Show, below.
– Asuka has released a new video to her Youtube channel in which she eats insects.
More Trending Stories
- Rusev Says His Storyline With Lana and Lashley Is the Hottest One Going in WWE, Claims He’s ‘Having a Blast With It’
- Tony Khan On If Lights Out Matches Will Happen Often, Confirms That AEW ‘Shares’ In Success Of Advertising on Dynamite
- Eric Bischoff Addresses Greg Gagne Taking Credit for NWO Idea & Bringing Hulk Hogan to WCW, Why He Fired Gagne
- Jim Ross On His Friendship With Vince McMahon, McMahon Helping Him When His Wife Died