WWE News: Taiji Ishimori Has His Sights Set on WWE, Goldust and Mandy Rose Campaign For Mixed Match Challenge Votes
– Following his Pro Wrestling NOAH departure, Taiji Ishimori says that he’s aiming to head to WWE. The former Impact Wrestling X-Division champion, who announced his departure from NOAH yesterday, said in a press conference (via Yahoo! Sports Japan) that “WWE is the goal” for his future in the business.
– Goldust and Mandy Rose, who have had a lot of support in voting for the second chance in the Mixed Match Challenge:
Who wants to see this amazing team again for a 2nd chance in the Mixed Match Challenge?! Use the #GoldustMandy 💲💲🔥🔥 @Goldust pic.twitter.com/Ekyu2cPzs6
— Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) March 13, 2018
#RoseGold #RoseGold #RoseGold @WWE_MandyRose pic.twitter.com/cj24gHIZke
— Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) March 13, 2018
I’m sorry guys, but this is the only $$ IT $$ team for #2ndChance #WWEMMC ! Vote,Vote,Vote!!! And you must hashtag #GoldustMandy 💪💰🔥@WWE_MandyRose @WWE pic.twitter.com/ba2skjCNpS
— Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) March 13, 2018