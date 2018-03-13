 

WWE News: Taiji Ishimori Has His Sights Set on WWE, Goldust and Mandy Rose Campaign For Mixed Match Challenge Votes

March 13, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Taiji Ishimori

– Following his Pro Wrestling NOAH departure, Taiji Ishimori says that he’s aiming to head to WWE. The former Impact Wrestling X-Division champion, who announced his departure from NOAH yesterday, said in a press conference (via Yahoo! Sports Japan) that “WWE is the goal” for his future in the business.

– Goldust and Mandy Rose, who have had a lot of support in voting for the second chance in the Mixed Match Challenge:

