WWE News: TakeOver Special, Becky Lynch Roasts Natalya, Titus, More
– WWE Network News looks at new specials hitting the WWE Network this week:
There will be a new episode of “Prime Target: Takeover” Wednesday at 7:30 PM Eastern before this week’s episode of NXT focusing on Adam Cole and Johnny Gargano for the NXT Championship
An episode of the audio documentary series “WWE Untold” will air this Friday at 8 PM and tell the story of WWE’s most unlikely duo of Kane and Daniel Bryan otherwise known as Team Hell No. It will feature Daniel Bryan, Kane and others, discussing Team Hell No
A new episode of “WWE Chronicle” featuring Seth Rollins will air this Saturday following Takeover: Toronto on WWE Network
And as previously mentioned on the site, there will be a new edition of “WWE 24” following Kofi Kingston titled “Year of the Return.” following Sunday’s Summerslam.
– Becky Lynch will be the hero Canada needs.
– Titus O’Neil hosts Tampa’s Back to School Bash 2019.
– Slipknot’s Corey Taylor predicts the winner of Cole vs. Gargano
