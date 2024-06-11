wrestling / News
WWE News: Talent Leaving for Scotland Tomorrow, Jordynne Grace Working on 2K25
June 11, 2024 | Posted by
– Fightful Select reports that WWE talents will begin traveling to Scotland tomorrow (June 12) for the WWE Clash at the Castle weekend in Glasgow. Both SmackDown and Clash at the Castle are being held at the OVO Hydro later this week.
– Fightful Select also reports that TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace is doing motion capture work for the upcoming WWE 2K25 video game. Jordynne Grace recently competed on last week’s WWE NXT TV and on Sunday at NXT Battleground.
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard On Why Ted DiBiase Never Became WWE Champion, Names Stars Considered For Title Run
- WWE News: Update On Competitors In NXT Battleground Ladder Match, Jordynne Grace Update, Note On TNA Execs’ Attendance
- Tiffany Stratton, Iyo Sky, and B-FAB Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Eric Bischoff On Spoiling WWE’s Higher Power Storyline, Critiques Of WCW’s Roster In 1999