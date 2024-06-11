– Fightful Select reports that WWE talents will begin traveling to Scotland tomorrow (June 12) for the WWE Clash at the Castle weekend in Glasgow. Both SmackDown and Clash at the Castle are being held at the OVO Hydro later this week.

– Fightful Select also reports that TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace is doing motion capture work for the upcoming WWE 2K25 video game. Jordynne Grace recently competed on last week’s WWE NXT TV and on Sunday at NXT Battleground.