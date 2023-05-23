WWE News: Talent Leaves For Saudi Arabia, Rhodes vs. Lesnar Still On The Card, More

A recent Fightful Select report has revealed a few behind-the-scenes details from WWE that you can find below:

– Roster talent for the company departed for Saudi Arabia today in advance of Night of Champions.

– Cody Rhodes is confirmed to still be scheduled to go up against Brock Lesnar at the show, despite the confrontation angle between the pair at Raw. Rhodes will also conduct a number of publicity appearances while in Saudi Arabia.

– This Thursday morning will see a media scrum call hosted by Shawn Michaels for NXT Battleground.