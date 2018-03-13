wrestling / News
WWE News: Tamina Gives Update on Shoulder Injury, Updated Madison Square Garden Card
– Tamina posted to Twitter to provide an update on her status as she works toward a return from her shoulder surgery. The WWE star underwent surgery last month for a torn rotator cuff:
Last Day of being in this arm sling!!!Finally… time for the next level💪🏽 Thanks @KaplanSportsUM for the checkup! #5weeksPostSurgery #LegDay #AlwaysMovingForward pic.twitter.com/37deDpoAJF
— Tamina Snuka (@TaminaSnuka) March 13, 2018
– Madison Square Garden has updated the lineup for WWE’s Friday show in the famed arena. The latest card is as follows:
* WWE Universal Championship Match: Brock Lesnar vs. Kane vs. Braun Strowman
* Matt Hardy, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins & Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt, The Miz, Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas
* John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. Elias and Bayley
* AJ Styles & Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn.
* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Bar vs. The New Day vs. Titus Worldwide
Also appearing: Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka.