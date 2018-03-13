WWE News: Tamina Gives Update on Shoulder Injury, Updated Madison Square Garden Card

– Tamina posted to Twitter to provide an update on her status as she works toward a return from her shoulder surgery. The WWE star underwent surgery last month for a torn rotator cuff:

– Madison Square Garden has updated the lineup for WWE’s Friday show in the famed arena. The latest card is as follows:

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Brock Lesnar vs. Kane vs. Braun Strowman

* Matt Hardy, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins & Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt, The Miz, Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas

* John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. Elias and Bayley

* AJ Styles & Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn.

* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Bar vs. The New Day vs. Titus Worldwide

Also appearing: Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka.