WWE News: Tamina Left Boot Print On Bayley At Money in the Bank, Last Ride Post-Mortem, Aleister Black and Zelina Vega On Their Daily Lives

May 11, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Tamina Bayley Money in the Bank

– In a post on Twitter, Bayley revealed that Tamina left a boot print on her face during their match at Money in the Bank last night.

She wrote: “[email protected] left her size 27 shoe print on my face!!!!!!!!!! Have some respect for your champion lololollololllll #MITB

– WWE has posted a new ‘Last Ride Post-Mortem’ video which features reactions and a recap of the Undertaker docuseries on the WWE Network.

– Aleister Black and Zelina Vega posted a new message to their Youtube channel showing a week in their lives.

