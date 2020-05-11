wrestling / News
WWE News: Tamina Left Boot Print On Bayley At Money in the Bank, Last Ride Post-Mortem, Aleister Black and Zelina Vega On Their Daily Lives
May 11, 2020 | Posted by
– In a post on Twitter, Bayley revealed that Tamina left a boot print on her face during their match at Money in the Bank last night.
She wrote: “[email protected] left her size 27 shoe print on my face!!!!!!!!!! Have some respect for your champion lololollololllll #MITB”
.@TaminaSnuka left her size 27 shoe print on my face!!!!!!!!!! Have some respect for your champion lololollololllll #MITB pic.twitter.com/iH2bqDcEJY
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) May 11, 2020
– WWE has posted a new ‘Last Ride Post-Mortem’ video which features reactions and a recap of the Undertaker docuseries on the WWE Network.
– Aleister Black and Zelina Vega posted a new message to their Youtube channel showing a week in their lives.
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard On Vince McMahon Not Letting Tito Santana Turn Heel, Says He Was Too Nice To Be a Heel
- More on Alberto Del Rio’s Arrest on Charges of Sexual Assault
- The Undertaker Reflects on Losing His Confidence in the Ring After His Match With Brock Lesnar
- Lio Rush Says He Was Supposed to Win Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania 35