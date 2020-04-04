WWE News: Tamina Reacts to Smackdown Win, Clip of Triple Tag Team Brawl

– Tamina picked up a win on tonight’s Smackdown, and a video shows her commenting on the win backstage. Tamina beat Lacey Evans and Naomi in a triple threat match ahead of the Fatal Five-Woman match for Bayley’s Smackdown Women’s Championship at the PPV, and told Charly Caruso that she’s there to hurt someone and get the title, not help anyone.

Tamina’s last win was a dark show match against Divya Ch in November. Her last televised win was in March of last year over Sasha Banks.

– WWE shared a clip from the opening segment, which broke into a brawl between Miz & Morrison, the Usos and The New Day ahead of their match at WrestleMania 36. Miz and Morrison stood tall to end the segment: