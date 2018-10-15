wrestling / News
WWE News: Tamina Snuka Returns on Raw, Future Episode of Ride Along Revealed
– Tamina Snuka made her return on tonight’s episode of Raw. Snuka, who has been out since January due to a torn rotator cuff, teamed with Dana Brooke against Ember Moon and Nia Jax in a losing effort. You can see video from the match below:
– Nia Jax posted the following to Instagram, noting that she, Renee Young, and Corey Graves filmed an episode of WWE Ride Along: