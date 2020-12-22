WWE News: TampaBay.com on Tropicana Field as New Venue for ThunderDome, Roman Reigns Delivers Gifts to Children’s Hospital

– TampaBay.com published a new article on WWE moving the ThunderDome to the Tropicana Field as the promotion’s new temporary home during the pandemic. WWE SVP of Event and Technical Operations David Leslie stated on the ThunderDome:

“What’s different is the scope and magnitude of the Thunderdome. We have a very large footprint when we tour, up to about 30 trucks, but this is much more complex because of the amount of video product where we display all the virtual fans, and the lighting and the projections and lasers and pyro. So it’s a bigger footprint, and it takes more technical horsepower.”

– WWE released a video showing Universal champion Roman Reigns delivering holiday gifts to children at Arnold Palmer Hospital, which you can see here: