WWE News: Taz and Rock Congratulate Smackdown on 1000 Episodes, WWE Looks at Smackdown’s History

October 16, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE The Rock Dwayne Johnson

– Taz and The Rock posted to Twitter to congratulate Smackdown on achieving 1000 episodes. You can see posts from the two below:

– WWE shared the following video on Twitter looking at a brief history of Smackdown:

