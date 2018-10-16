wrestling / News
WWE News: Taz and Rock Congratulate Smackdown on 1000 Episodes, WWE Looks at Smackdown’s History
– Taz and The Rock posted to Twitter to congratulate Smackdown on achieving 1000 episodes. You can see posts from the two below:
Message to #SD1000 #SDLive – @VinceMcMahon @StephMcMahon @TripleH @MichaelCole pic.twitter.com/5NNrzizq1B
— TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) October 16, 2018
Huge #SD1000 congrats to my @WWE family!
Fun fact, in 1998, I said to @VinceMcMahon “I’m gonna use the word ‘Smackdown’ tonight in my promo”. He said what’s that mean? I said it means I’m gonna whup some ass. He belly laughed and said say it!
The rest was history! #IfYaSmell 🎤 https://t.co/IVXI0WkkGl
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 16, 2018
– WWE shared the following video on Twitter looking at a brief history of Smackdown:
And to think, we're just getting started… #SD1000 pic.twitter.com/qfooNpNnPa
— WWE (@WWE) October 16, 2018