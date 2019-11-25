wrestling / News
WWE News: Team Ripley On Their Win at Survivor Series, Viking Raiders Celebrate Their Victory, Survivor Series Attendance
November 24, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE posted video of the women of NXT discussing their win over Teams Raw and Smackdown during Survivor Series. You can see the video below of Rhea Ripley and her team commenting on the win, which opened the main show:
– WWE announced that there was a sold-out crowd of 13,271 at the show. As Wrestling Inc reports, that’s slightly above the announced attendance of 13,213 for Money in the Bank 2018 which was at the same venue.
– The followiing video features the Viking Raiders celebrating their win over the New Day and Undispited Era on the PPV:
More Trending Stories
- Tommaso Ciampa Recalls First WWE Appearance in 2005 With Undertaker, Being Shown Around By Stephanie McMahon
- Bruce Prichard Discusses How Hurt Vince McMahon Was When Hulk Hogan Left WWE for WCW, If They Hoped He’d Return in 1995
- Jim Ross On Why Bill Watts Was Upset About Shawn Michaels Getting Beat Up Outside a Bar in Syracuse in 1995
- Triple H Says Director of NXT TakeOver: WarGames Didn’t Know Who Britt Baker Was, That He’d Never Want To Get A Talent Heat With Their Employer