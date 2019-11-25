wrestling / News

WWE News: Team Ripley On Their Win at Survivor Series, Viking Raiders Celebrate Their Victory, Survivor Series Attendance

November 24, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE posted video of the women of NXT discussing their win over Teams Raw and Smackdown during Survivor Series. You can see the video below of Rhea Ripley and her team commenting on the win, which opened the main show:

– WWE announced that there was a sold-out crowd of 13,271 at the show. As Wrestling Inc reports, that’s slightly above the announced attendance of 13,213 for Money in the Bank 2018 which was at the same venue.

– The followiing video features the Viking Raiders celebrating their win over the New Day and Undispited Era on the PPV:

