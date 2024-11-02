wrestling / News
WWE News: Tease for New WWE ID Prospect, Superstar Messages Ahead of Crown Jewel, SmackDown Video Highlights
November 2, 2024 | Posted by
– The WWE ID account teased the 20th prospect:
#20 #WWEID pic.twitter.com/tqUv3rH7bE
— WWE ID (@WWEID) November 1, 2024
– Jacob Fatu and Andrade wrote the following messages ahead of today’s show:
My mind and eyes on the United States Championship!!#WWE #CrownJewel #Andrade pic.twitter.com/vbsVVOvZzG
— “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) November 2, 2024
ALL GAS NO BRAKES!
-I LOVE YOU SOLO-
— Jacob Fatu (@jacobfatu_wwe) November 2, 2024
– Here are video highlights for last night’s WWE SmackDown: