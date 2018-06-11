WWE News: Teaser For Next Week’s Total Bellas, More WWE Marquee Matches This Week, Video From Weekend House Show

– WWE has released a new preview for next week’s episode of Total Bellas, which looks at John Cena struggling with his breakup from Nikki Bella. You can see the preview below for thge episode, which airs Sunday night on E!:

– The WWE Network schedule has the following new episodes of WWE Marquee Matches premiering on the WWE Network this week:

* Tuesday – 11:30 PM ET: Money In the Bank 2011 – From July 17, 2011. The Blue brand hosted this iconic battle for the briefcase that would set one underdog on a path to the top of WWE.

* Wednesday, 9 PM ET: Money In the Bank 2014 – From June 29, 2014. In a match that proves best friends make better enemies, one Superstar shows why it always helps to have a ‘Plan B’.

* Thursday, 8 PM ET: Money In the Bank 2017 – From June 18, 2017. Baron Corbin proves that he will do anything necessary to continue his climb to WWE’s main event picture.

– WWE posted the following video from the house show in Huntsville, Alabama over the weekend featuring Shelton Benjamin in the ring with Xavier Woods: