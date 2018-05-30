Quantcast

 

WWE News: Teaser For WWE UK Championship Tournament, Promo For Latest Something Else To Wrestle With Bruce Prichard

May 30, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE UK Championship

– WWE has posted a new video teasing the upcoming UK Championship Tournament shows. You can see the video below, which features the Undisputed Era:

– WWE posted video that you can see below hyping tonight’s Something Else To Wrestling With Bruce Prichard episode, which airs on the WWE Network:

